Ecopetrol SA ADR’s (EC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, EC stock has gone down by -1.96%, with a monthly gain of 3.45% and a quarterly surge of 3.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Ecopetrol SA ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.87% for EC’s stock, with a 11.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EC is at 1.38.

The public float for EC is 2.06B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume for EC on October 27, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

EC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has plunged by -0.33 when compared to previous closing price of 12.05, but the company has seen a -1.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Ecopetrol is an excellent alternative to US oil majors. The company owns assets in the Caribbean and Pacific shelf. Since the oil crash in March 2020, the company has recovered its profitability while maintaining balanced leverage. EC pays dividends with solid yield, too. Companies extracting fossil fuels in the Latin American region will become more attractive to investors. The continent has been the most peaceful for over a century, with zero interstate wars.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11.20 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EC Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.81. In addition, Ecopetrol SA ADR saw 17.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol SA ADR stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 32.73, with 8.56 for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.20. Total debt to assets is 38.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.