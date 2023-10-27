Eargo Inc’s (EAR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Eargo Inc (EAR) has gone down by -16.93% for the week, with a -27.98% drop in the past month and a -60.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.05% for EAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.77% for EAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -68.72% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eargo Inc (EAR) is $40.00, which is $38.43 above the current market price. The public float for EAR is 3.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EAR on October 27, 2023 was 29.91K shares.

EAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) has dropped by -1.87 compared to previous close of 1.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-11 that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Nick Laudico – Chief Retail Officer Christian Gormsen – President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Adam Laponis – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Margaret Kaczor – William Blair Operator Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today.

EAR Trading at -32.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -28.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAR fell by -17.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9022. In addition, Eargo Inc saw -86.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAR starting from Brownie William, who sale 1,514 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Aug 17. After this action, Brownie William now owns 6,779 shares of Eargo Inc, valued at $4,851 using the latest closing price.

Laponis Adam, the Chief Financial Officer of Eargo Inc, sale 19 shares at $3.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Laponis Adam is holding 3,152 shares at $61 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-300.04 for the present operating margin

+38.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eargo Inc stands at -422.81. The total capital return value is set at -112.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -161.89. Equity return is now at value -398.17, with -119.10 for asset returns.

Based on Eargo Inc (EAR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.14. Total debt to assets is 5.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eargo Inc (EAR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.