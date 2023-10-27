Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) (EGBN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) (EGBN) has gone up by 4.32% for the week, with a -5.83% drop in the past month and a -29.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.51% for EGBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for EGBN’s stock, with a -30.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) (NASDAQ: EGBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EGBN is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EGBN is $24.58, which is $4.54 above the current market price. The public float for EGBN is 29.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.95% of that float. The average trading volume for EGBN on October 27, 2023 was 275.64K shares.

EGBN) stock’s latest price update

Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) (NASDAQ: EGBN)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.35 in comparison to its previous close of 17.68, however, the company has experienced a 4.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGBN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EGBN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EGBN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on December 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EGBN Trading at -8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGBN rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.69. In addition, Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) saw -54.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGBN starting from Riel Ryan, who sale 6,282 shares at the price of $24.17 back on Aug 31. After this action, Riel Ryan now owns 25,860 shares of Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD), valued at $151,836 using the latest closing price.

Ludwig A. Leslie, the Director of Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD), purchase 500 shares at $19.24 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Ludwig A. Leslie is holding 30,021 shares at $9,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) stands at +31.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.17. Equity return is now at value 10.06, with 1.12 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) (EGBN), the company’s capital structure generated 90.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.45. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) (EGBN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.