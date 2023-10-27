Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Stock Records -25.88% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, DX stock has gone down by -8.80%, with a monthly decline of -14.79% and a quarterly plunge of -25.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Dynex Capital, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.83% for DX’s stock, with a -20.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 55.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) by analysts is $13.00, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for DX is 52.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of DX was 974.99K shares.

DX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) has increased by 2.18 when compared to last closing price of 9.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that AGNC Investment preannounces results. In line with our expectations, but it sent prices plunging. All agency mortgage REITs that reported so far have included big losses to book value. Expect that trend to continue. We can demonstrate the damage to book value.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15.50 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DX Trading at -18.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -16.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX fell by -8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.21. In addition, Dynex Capital, Inc. saw -22.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Mar 14. After this action, COLLIGAN ROBERT S now owns 40,416 shares of Dynex Capital, Inc., valued at $97,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

Equity return is now at value 1.63, with 0.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.