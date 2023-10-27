Dow Inc (DOW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) has increased by 1.01 when compared to last closing price of 47.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Weaker volumes and local prices weigh on Dow’s (DOW) top line and earnings in the third quarter.

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DOW is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOW is $55.17, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for DOW is 701.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume for DOW on October 27, 2023 was 4.17M shares.

DOW’s Market Performance

The stock of Dow Inc (DOW) has seen a -2.89% decrease in the past week, with a -5.84% drop in the past month, and a -13.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for DOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.30% for DOW’s stock, with a -11.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DOW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $59 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOW Trading at -7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.03. In addition, Dow Inc saw -4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Dial Debra L., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $54.17 back on Apr 28. After this action, Dial Debra L. now owns 2,025 shares of Dow Inc, valued at $21,668 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.37 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc stands at +8.01. The total capital return value is set at 14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.02. Equity return is now at value 6.88, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.64. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dow Inc (DOW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.