Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, DAL stock has gone down by -3.39%, with a monthly decline of -13.80% and a quarterly plunge of -30.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Delta Air Lines, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.95% for DAL’s stock, with a -18.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is above average at 5.97x. The 36-month beta value for DAL is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for DAL is $53.00, which is $21.4 above than the current price. The public float for DAL is 641.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume of DAL on October 27, 2023 was 8.60M shares.

DAL) stock’s latest price update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.60 in relation to its previous close of 31.41. However, the company has experienced a -3.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Despite multiple macroeconomic issues in the past year, the market looks to finally be turning back up as 2024 nears. In 2022 and 2023, unexpected downturns from the bear market, threats of an impending recession, and inflationary pressure brought down hundreds of growing companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAL Trading at -17.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.44. In addition, Delta Air Lines, Inc. saw -3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Smith Joanne D, who sale 3,030 shares at the price of $33.29 back on Oct 19. After this action, Smith Joanne D now owns 95,362 shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc., valued at $100,869 using the latest closing price.

Taylor David S, the Director of Delta Air Lines, Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $33.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Taylor David S is holding 17,470 shares at $330,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines, Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 49.22, with 4.66 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.30. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.