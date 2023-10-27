Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) has seen a 15.88% increase in the past week, with a 13.58% gain in the past month, and a 6.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for DECK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.69% for DECK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.00% for the last 200 days.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DECK is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DECK is $629.12, which is $39.57 above the current market price. The public float for DECK is 25.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.13% of that float. The average trading volume for DECK on October 27, 2023 was 356.80K shares.

DECK) stock’s latest price update

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK)’s stock price has soared by 18.99 in relation to previous closing price of 484.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-27 that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), up 5.25% to $125.85, last night reported better-than-expected financial results for its third quarter of 2023, with a notable beat on the bottom line. The e-commerce giant’s quarterly earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.94, a more than three-fold increase from a year earlier and much better than the $0.58 analyst consensus estimate.

Analysts’ Opinion of DECK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DECK stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for DECK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DECK in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $620 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DECK Trading at 11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DECK rose by +14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $505.47. In addition, Deckers Outdoor Corp. saw 44.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DECK starting from Garcia Thomas, who sale 3,596 shares at the price of $525.00 back on Sep 08. After this action, Garcia Thomas now owns 16,457 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp., valued at $1,887,900 using the latest closing price.

Garcia Thomas, the Chief Administrative Officer of Deckers Outdoor Corp., sale 3,595 shares at $516.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Garcia Thomas is holding 16,457 shares at $1,857,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.07 for the present operating margin

+48.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deckers Outdoor Corp. stands at +14.24. The total capital return value is set at 34.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.15. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 23.05 for asset returns.

Based on Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK), the company’s capital structure generated 13.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.25. Total debt to assets is 9.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.