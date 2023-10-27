Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, DQ stock has gone down by -7.36%, with a monthly decline of -22.51% and a quarterly plunge of -41.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.04% for DQ’s stock, with a -42.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) is above average at 1.76x. The 36-month beta value for DQ is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DQ is $40.84, which is $17.81 above than the current price. The public float for DQ is 74.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.45% of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on October 27, 2023 was 896.31K shares.

DQ) stock’s latest price update

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.29 in relation to its previous close of 23.57. However, the company has experienced a -7.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that Solar stocks have been under pressure in 2023 as the global energy landscape has shifted. The resurgence of fossil fuels, especially natural gas, has made renewable energy sources less competitive and attractive.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DQ Trading at -25.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -23.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.12. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR saw -40.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR stands at +39.49. The total capital return value is set at 65.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.22. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 15.04 for asset returns.

Based on Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.