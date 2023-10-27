Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has gone up by 12.25% for the week, with a -10.46% drop in the past month and a -41.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.51% for DADA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.97% for DADA’s stock, with a -44.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DADA is 254.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of DADA was 1.14M shares.

DADA) stock’s latest price update

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 3.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that CACC, DADA and OXINF have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on October 23, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4.78 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DADA Trading at -14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA rose by +12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR saw -44.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Equity return is now at value -18.16, with -14.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.