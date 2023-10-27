Crown Castle Inc (CCI): A Technical Analysis

Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crown Castle Inc (CCI) is $108.06, which is $16.59 above the current market price. The public float for CCI is 431.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCI on October 27, 2023 was 3.33M shares.

CCI) stock’s latest price update

Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI)’s stock price has soared by 4.82 in relation to previous closing price of 87.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that REITs are down 33% in the 4th worst bear market in history. Outside of the GFC and Pandemic, REITs have never fallen more than 34%. There is a 97% statistical probability that REITs are within 5% of their final bottom. This is as close to “ringing a bell at the bottom” as you’ll ever find on Wall Street.

CCI’s Market Performance

Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has experienced a 6.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.97% rise in the past month, and a -16.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for CCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for CCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $100 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCI Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.79. In addition, Crown Castle Inc saw -32.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $118.00 back on May 02. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 15,416 shares of Crown Castle Inc, valued at $117,996 using the latest closing price.

Nichol Laura B, the EVP – Business Support of Crown Castle Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $120.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Nichol Laura B is holding 16,782 shares at $604,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc stands at +23.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 21.62, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle Inc (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 375.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.96. Total debt to assets is 71.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.