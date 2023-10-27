Confluent Inc (CFLT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, CFLT stock has gone down by -9.52%, with a monthly decline of -7.76% and a quarterly plunge of -21.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Confluent Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.51% for CFLT’s stock, with a -5.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for CFLT is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CFLT is $38.45, which is $11.7 above the current market price. The public float for CFLT is 199.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.75% of that float. The average trading volume for CFLT on October 27, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

CFLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) has jumped by 1.35 compared to previous close of 26.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-11 that DigitalOcean rolled out its own managed Kafka service last month at a steep discount to Confluent’s cloud offering. While DigitalOcean primarily serves developers and small businesses, larger enterprises looking to cut cloud spending could find the service appealing.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $35 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CFLT Trading at -13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.39. In addition, Confluent Inc saw 21.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Verbowski Chad, who sale 8,519 shares at the price of $29.80 back on Sep 21. After this action, Verbowski Chad now owns 426,803 shares of Confluent Inc, valued at $253,866 using the latest closing price.

Sivaram Rohan, the Chief Financial Officer of Confluent Inc, sale 860 shares at $29.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Sivaram Rohan is holding 332,648 shares at $25,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.77 for the present operating margin

+65.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc stands at -77.23. The total capital return value is set at -23.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.56. Equity return is now at value -61.35, with -20.54 for asset returns.

Based on Confluent Inc (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 145.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.21. Total debt to assets is 47.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Confluent Inc (CFLT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.