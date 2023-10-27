Comerica, Inc. (CMA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comerica, Inc. (NYSE: CMA) is above average at 4.47x. The 36-month beta value for CMA is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CMA is $48.77, which is $9.51 above than the current price. The public float for CMA is 130.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume of CMA on October 27, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

CMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Comerica, Inc. (NYSE: CMA) has increased by 3.13 when compared to last closing price of 38.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.82% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-23 that The higher-for-longer interest-rate environment weighed on banks during the quarter as one central theme this earnings season, banking-industry players told MarketWatch.

CMA’s Market Performance

Comerica, Inc. (CMA) has experienced a -4.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.15% drop in the past month, and a -26.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for CMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.49% for CMA stock, with a simple moving average of -19.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CMA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $53 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMA Trading at -8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMA fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.43. In addition, Comerica, Inc. saw -40.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMA starting from McKinney Cassandra M., who sale 362 shares at the price of $72.70 back on Jan 31. After this action, McKinney Cassandra M. now owns 6,250 shares of Comerica, Inc., valued at $26,316 using the latest closing price.

McKinney Cassandra M., the EVP of Comerica, Inc., sale 3,262 shares at $72.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that McKinney Cassandra M. is holding 6,825 shares at $237,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Comerica, Inc. stands at +31.53. The total capital return value is set at 13.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 23.74, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Comerica, Inc. (CMA), the company’s capital structure generated 128.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.17. Total debt to assets is 7.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Comerica, Inc. (CMA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.