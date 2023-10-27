Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.37 compared to its previous closing price of 4.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-18 that Three industries have historically proven recession-proof: government, education and healthcare. People still need education and healthcare during the good and bad times.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) by analysts is $7.25, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for CGNT is 65.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CGNT was 305.57K shares.

CGNT’s Market Performance

The stock of Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) has seen a -8.19% decrease in the past week, with a -9.19% drop in the past month, and a -17.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.18% for CGNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.99% for CGNT’s stock, with a -7.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CGNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGNT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CGNT Trading at -13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNT fell by -8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Cognyte Software Ltd saw 33.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.04 for the present operating margin

+56.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognyte Software Ltd stands at -36.57. The total capital return value is set at -27.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.04. Equity return is now at value -34.48, with -15.43 for asset returns.

Based on Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.04. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.