CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Stock Experiences -4.38% Monthly Change

In the past week, CNO stock has gone down by -3.04%, with a monthly decline of -4.38% and a quarterly plunge of -10.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for CNO Financial Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.56% for CNO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.05% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) is above average at 12.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) is $25.60, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for CNO is 110.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNO on October 27, 2023 was 627.42K shares.

CNO) stock’s latest price update

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.87 in relation to its previous close of 22.52. However, the company has experienced a -3.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) will report results for the third quarter of 2023 after the market closes on Monday, November 6, 2023.

CNO Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.49. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc saw 0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Goldberg Scott L., who sale 3,768 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, Goldberg Scott L. now owns 149,610 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc, valued at $90,432 using the latest closing price.

Bhojwani Gary C, the Chief Executive Officer of CNO Financial Group Inc, sale 20,833 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Bhojwani Gary C is holding 211,600 shares at $499,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc stands at +11.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 10.52, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 280.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.73. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.