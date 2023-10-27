Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 6.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Clarivate PLC (CLVT) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLVT is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is $8.50, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for CLVT is 405.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.38% of that float. On October 27, 2023, CLVT’s average trading volume was 6.79M shares.

CLVT’s Market Performance

CLVT stock saw a decrease of -3.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Clarivate Plc (CLVT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.67% for CLVT’s stock, with a -25.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CLVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLVT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8.50 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLVT Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVT fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.66. In addition, Clarivate Plc saw -22.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVT starting from Samson James Gordon, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $10.48 back on Nov 15. After this action, Samson James Gordon now owns 737,898 shares of Clarivate Plc, valued at $1,048,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.98 for the present operating margin

+37.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarivate Plc stands at -148.89. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.97. Equity return is now at value -46.41, with -25.64 for asset returns.

Based on Clarivate Plc (CLVT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.83. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.