Chemed Corp. (CHE) Stock Showcases 7.93% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Chemed Corp. (CHE) has seen a 6.78% increase in the past week, with a 7.74% gain in the past month, and a 5.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for CHE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.93% for CHE’s stock, with a 5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE) is 34.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHE is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chemed Corp. (CHE) is $602.00, which is $37.76 above the current market price. The public float for CHE is 14.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. On October 27, 2023, CHE’s average trading volume was 70.95K shares.

CHE) stock’s latest price update

Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE)’s stock price has soared by 9.32 in relation to previous closing price of 507.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Holley Schmidt – Assistant Controller Kevin McNamara – President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Williams – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Nick Westfall – President and Chief Executive Officer, VITAS Healthcare Corporation Conference Call Participants Ben Hendrix – RBC Capital Markets Joanna Gajuk – Bank of America Holley Schmidt Good morning. Our conference call this morning will review the Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023 ended September 30, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CHE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $535 based on the research report published on March 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CHE Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHE rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $515.13. In addition, Chemed Corp. saw 8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHE starting from MCNAMARA KEVIN J, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $516.43 back on Aug 03. After this action, MCNAMARA KEVIN J now owns 115,571 shares of Chemed Corp., valued at $2,065,720 using the latest closing price.

Westfall Nicholas Michael, the Executive Vice President of Chemed Corp., sale 12,670 shares at $533.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Westfall Nicholas Michael is holding 7,676 shares at $6,761,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+33.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chemed Corp. stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.13. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 16.76 for asset returns.

Based on Chemed Corp. (CHE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.62. Total debt to assets is 16.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chemed Corp. (CHE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.