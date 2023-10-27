Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP)’s stock price has dropped by -0.37 in relation to previous closing price of 132.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that While the experts may be putting on a smile ahead of possible economic challenges, investors should be prepared with quality stocks with strong cash flow. Sure, we’re all hoping for a soft landing.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CHKP is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 22 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CHKP is $141.17, which is $9.18 above the current market price. The public float for CHKP is 95.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.15% of that float. The average trading volume for CHKP on October 27, 2023 was 792.90K shares.

CHKP’s Market Performance

The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has seen a -1.98% decrease in the past week, with a -1.49% drop in the past month, and a -0.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for CHKP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.96% for CHKP’s stock, with a 2.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHKP Trading at -1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.54. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 4.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. The total capital return value is set at 28.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.76. Equity return is now at value 28.71, with 15.13 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.