Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) has decreased by -1.32 when compared to last closing price of 6.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-10 that TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (“DI”) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it will report its third-quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLBT is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) is $9.83, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for CLBT is 50.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% of that float. On October 27, 2023, CLBT’s average trading volume was 407.83K shares.

CLBT’s Market Performance

The stock of Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) has seen a -6.15% decrease in the past week, with a -11.13% drop in the past month, and a -11.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for CLBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.84% for CLBT’s stock, with a 4.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLBT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CLBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLBT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $11 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLBT Trading at -10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBT fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, Cellebrite DI Ltd saw 53.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.11 for the present operating margin

+81.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellebrite DI Ltd stands at +42.90. The total capital return value is set at 37.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2,136.16. Equity return is now at value -196.01, with -10.86 for asset returns.

Based on Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT), the company’s capital structure generated 20.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.21. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.