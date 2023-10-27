Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CARA is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CARA is $14.29, which is $13.21 above the current price. The public float for CARA is 44.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CARA on October 27, 2023 was 650.53K shares.

CARA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) has dropped by -6.52 compared to previous close of 1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report third quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.

CARA’s Market Performance

CARA’s stock has fallen by -16.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -36.39% and a quarterly drop of -67.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.72% for Cara Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.33% for CARA’s stock, with a -77.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CARA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CARA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on March 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARA Trading at -44.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares sank -35.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARA fell by -16.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4097. In addition, Cara Therapeutics Inc saw -89.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARA starting from Posner Christopher, who sale 4,307 shares at the price of $3.07 back on Aug 03. After this action, Posner Christopher now owns 168,207 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc, valued at $13,222 using the latest closing price.

Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D., the Chief Scientific Off,SVP-R&D of Cara Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,993 shares at $3.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. is holding 153,747 shares at $10,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-209.08 for the present operating margin

+82.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cara Therapeutics Inc stands at -204.16. The total capital return value is set at -44.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.03. Equity return is now at value -71.27, with -61.87 for asset returns.

Based on Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.