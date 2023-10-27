Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is 3.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) is $40.15, which is $19.94 above the current market price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.57% of that float. On October 27, 2023, CSIQ’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

CSIQ stock's latest price update

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has plunge by -0.98relation to previous closing price of 20.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-14 that Canadian Solar’s Q2 results fell slightly below our internal estimates, with lower revenue and gross margin due to an inventory write-off. The company guided Q3, expecting shipments to increase and gross margin to decline sequentially. However, this has margin implications. Despite the mixed Q2 results, we still consider Canadian Solar a buy thanks to its growth potential and CSI Solar’s recent carve-out.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has experienced a -7.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.00% drop in the past month, and a -44.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for CSIQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.57% for CSIQ stock, with a simple moving average of -42.95% for the last 200 days.

CSIQ Trading at -20.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.12. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc saw -34.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.52. Equity return is now at value 19.36, with 4.19 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 206.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.39. Total debt to assets is 44.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.