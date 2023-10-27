Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) Stock Observes -15.17% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has seen a 18.56% increase in the past week, with a 102.97% gain in the past month, and a 27.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.62% for BYRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.43% for BYRN’s stock, with a -15.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for BYRN is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BYRN is $8.88, which is $4.09 above than the current price. The public float for BYRN is 17.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. The average trading volume of BYRN on October 27, 2023 was 74.57K shares.

BYRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) has jumped by 10.62 compared to previous close of 4.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYRN stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for BYRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYRN in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $12 based on the research report published on April 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BYRN Trading at 45.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +112.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYRN rose by +18.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Byrna Technologies Inc saw -38.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYRN starting from North David, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Oct 19. After this action, North David now owns 22,989 shares of Byrna Technologies Inc, valued at $4,800 using the latest closing price.

North David, the Chief Financial Officer of Byrna Technologies Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $3.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that North David is holding 21,789 shares at $19,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.52 for the present operating margin

+54.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Byrna Technologies Inc stands at -16.41. The total capital return value is set at -12.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.77. Equity return is now at value -16.76, with -13.95 for asset returns.

Based on Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.25. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.