Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s (BRSH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, BRSH stock has gone down by -56.56%, with a monthly decline of -73.32% and a quarterly plunge of -90.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.81% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -63.17% for BRSH’s stock, with a -94.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 3.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) by analysts is $141.00, which is $140.7 above the current market price. The public float for BRSH is 1.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BRSH was 1.41M shares.

BRSH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has decreased by -13.56 when compared to last closing price of 0.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -56.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ: BRSH ) stock is rising on Thursday after the oral care company announced an update concerning its warrants. According to a filing, Bruush Oral Care has reached an agreement with certain holders of its warrants for them to exercise them.

BRSH Trading at -79.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.33%, as shares sank -73.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -56.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7843. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -97.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.