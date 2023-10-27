Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is above average at 25.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) is $79.40, which is $10.35 above the current market price. The public float for BRO is 236.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRO on October 27, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has decreased by -0.83 when compared to last closing price of 69.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

BRO’s Market Performance

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has seen a 0.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.54% decline in the past month and a -3.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for BRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for BRO’s stock, with a 5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $76 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRO Trading at -4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.59. In addition, Brown & Brown, Inc. saw 20.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Masojada Bronislaw Edmund, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $65.78 back on Jun 21. After this action, Masojada Bronislaw Edmund now owns 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown, Inc., valued at $263,120 using the latest closing price.

PROCTOR H PALMER JR, the Director of Brown & Brown, Inc., sale 448 shares at $65.68 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that PROCTOR H PALMER JR is holding 0 shares at $29,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown, Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.88. Equity return is now at value 15.31, with 5.79 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 32.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.