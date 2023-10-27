BP plc ADR (BP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BP is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BP is $45.40, which is $6.58 above the current price. The public float for BP is 2.82B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BP on October 27, 2023 was 7.95M shares.

BP) stock’s latest price update

BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 39.06. However, the company has seen a -3.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Green Stock News reported 2023-10-26 that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), a global leader in electric vehicle production and charging infrastructure, has announced a $100 million deal with bp. Tesla’s fast chargers will join the bp pulse EV charging network, enhancing its coverage across the US.

BP’s Market Performance

BP’s stock has fallen by -3.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.67% and a quarterly rise of 5.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for BP plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for BP stock, with a simple moving average of 3.84% for the last 200 days.

BP Trading at 1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.82. In addition, BP plc ADR saw 11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for BP plc ADR stands at -1.03. The total capital return value is set at 28.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 27.24, with 6.48 for asset returns.

Based on BP plc ADR (BP), the company’s capital structure generated 82.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 19.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BP plc ADR (BP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.