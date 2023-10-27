Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS)’s stock price has gone decline by -23.51 in comparison to its previous close of 0.56, however, the company has experienced a -37.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-10 that Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ: BRQS ) stock is falling on Tuesday as investors react to a reverse stock split going into effect today. That reverse stock split has the company’s Board of Directors approving the consolidation of 12 shares of BRQS stock into a single share.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS) is $2304.00, which is $11.57 above the current market price. The public float for BRQS is 8.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On October 27, 2023, BRQS’s average trading volume was 112.84K shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS’s stock has seen a -37.95% decrease for the week, with a -78.02% drop in the past month and a -82.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.64% for Borqs Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -57.59% for BRQS’s stock, with a -82.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -73.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.64%, as shares sank -79.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -37.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9294. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc saw -82.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.78 for the present operating margin

+20.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc stands at -54.73.

Based on Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS), the company’s capital structure generated 84.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.66. Total debt to assets is 6.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.