Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT)'s stock price has plunged by -10.34% in relation to previous closing price of 2.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 72.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BHAT is 6.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHAT on October 27, 2023 was 100.40K shares.

BHAT’s Market Performance

BHAT’s stock has seen a 72.19% increase for the week, with a 88.41% rise in the past month and a 128.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.89% for Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 68.45% for BHAT’s stock, with a 157.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHAT Trading at 75.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.98%, as shares surge +91.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHAT rose by +72.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +484.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.61. In addition, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology saw 583.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BHAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.00 for the present operating margin

+54.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stands at -126.97. The total capital return value is set at -42.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.98.

Based on Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT), the company’s capital structure generated 30.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.08. Total debt to assets is 10.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.