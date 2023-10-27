Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for BYND is 60.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 40.70% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BYND was 2.02M shares.

The stock price of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has dropped by -0.18 compared to previous close of 5.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Investors may want to start clearing out the junk as we head into New Year 2024. In fact, if the stocks listed below are held, consider selling them.

BYND’s Market Performance

BYND’s stock has fallen by -23.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.21% and a quarterly drop of -64.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.98% for Beyond Meat Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.89% for BYND’s stock, with a simple moving average of -58.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $5 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BYND Trading at -42.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -39.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND fell by -23.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.91. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc saw -53.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Ajami Dariush, who sale 27,690 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ajami Dariush now owns 78,774 shares of Beyond Meat Inc, valued at $405,772 using the latest closing price.

KUTUA LUBI, the CFO, Treasurer of Beyond Meat Inc, sale 15,139 shares at $14.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KUTUA LUBI is holding 58,687 shares at $217,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Equity return is now at value -1167.03, with -25.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.