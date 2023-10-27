Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) has increased by 24.38 when compared to last closing price of 39.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Bel Fuse (BELFB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.48 per share a year ago.

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BELFB is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for BELFB is $71.00, which is $20.02 above the current market price. The public float for BELFB is 10.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume for BELFB on October 27, 2023 was 139.53K shares.

BELFB’s Market Performance

BELFB’s stock has seen a 19.14% increase for the week, with a 6.71% rise in the past month and a -14.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for Bel Fuse Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.97% for BELFB’s stock, with a 9.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BELFB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BELFB stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BELFB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BELFB in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $19 based on the research report published on November 12, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

BELFB Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BELFB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares surge +2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BELFB rose by +19.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.42. In addition, Bel Fuse Inc. saw 48.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BELFB starting from Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $45.94 back on Sep 14. After this action, Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali now owns 2,900 shares of Bel Fuse Inc., valued at $13,782 using the latest closing price.

Vellucci Vincent, the Director of Bel Fuse Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $52.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Vellucci Vincent is holding 8,000 shares at $52,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BELFB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.79 for the present operating margin

+28.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bel Fuse Inc. stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 19.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.79. Equity return is now at value 27.21, with 13.63 for asset returns.

Based on Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB), the company’s capital structure generated 45.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.14. Total debt to assets is 21.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.