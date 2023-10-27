Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBWI is 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BBWI is $45.72, which is $17.03 above the current price. The public float for BBWI is 225.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBWI on October 27, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

BBWI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) has increased by 2.03 when compared to last closing price of 28.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-24 that Matthew boss, JPMorgan analyst, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss his retail playbook.

BBWI’s Market Performance

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has experienced a -6.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.76% drop in the past month, and a -21.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for BBWI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.78% for BBWI’s stock, with a -23.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBWI Trading at -15.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.23. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc saw -31.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc, valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.17 for the present operating margin

+43.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 32.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.