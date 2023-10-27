Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR’s (JG) Stock: A -6.03% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR (JG) has gone up by 9.07% for the week, with a -11.20% drop in the past month and a -52.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.27% for JG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.03% for JG’s stock, with a -69.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JG is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JG is $8.13, which is $8.01 above the current price. The public float for JG is 85.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JG on October 27, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

JG) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: JG)’s stock price has plunge by 6.03relation to previous closing price of 0.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-16 that SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of JG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JG stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for JG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JG in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $4.07 based on the research report published on October 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JG Trading at -21.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -16.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JG rose by +6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1242. In addition, Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR saw -81.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.49 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR stands at -32.53. The total capital return value is set at -46.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.75. Equity return is now at value -66.48, with -22.08 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR (JG), the company’s capital structure generated 23.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.07. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR (JG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.