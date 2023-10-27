Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has gone down by -8.57% for the week, with a -36.95% drop in the past month and a -20.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.53% for ACB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.53% for ACB’s stock, with a -36.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) is 0.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACB is 2.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) is $0.72, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for ACB is 433.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.78% of that float. On October 27, 2023, ACB’s average trading volume was 21.02M shares.

ACB) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.29 in relation to its previous close of 0.43. However, the company has experienced a -8.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that NASDAQ | TSX: ACB EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m.

ACB Trading at -27.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares sank -29.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5075. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc saw -54.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.01 for the present operating margin

-27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc stands at -113.73. The total capital return value is set at -15.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.91. Equity return is now at value 56.08, with 32.61 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 24.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.