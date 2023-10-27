ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE) has jumped by 9.29 compared to previous close of 1.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 23, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Jeremy Ji – Director of Corporate Development & IR Kerry Chen – Founder, Chairman and CEO Rex Chen – CFO Conference Call Participants Weiting Tang – Goldman Sachs Joyce Ju – Bank of America Operator Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to ATRenew Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) is $19.32, which is $1.28 above the current market price. RERE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of RERE on October 27, 2023 was 249.52K shares.

RERE’s Market Performance

RERE’s stock has seen a 6.25% increase for the week, with a -30.45% drop in the past month and a -51.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.37% for ATRenew Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.77% for RERE’s stock, with a -41.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RERE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RERE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RERE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on July 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

RERE Trading at -26.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.24%, as shares sank -32.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RERE rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8945. In addition, ATRenew Inc ADR saw -47.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RERE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.81 for the present operating margin

+8.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATRenew Inc ADR stands at -25.01. The total capital return value is set at -10.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.51. Equity return is now at value -45.59, with -36.39 for asset returns.

Based on ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.99. Total debt to assets is 4.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.