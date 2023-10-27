Astrazeneca plc ADR’s (AZN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AZN stock has gone down by -1.57%, with a monthly decline of -6.67% and a quarterly plunge of -11.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Astrazeneca plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for AZN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.62% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) is above average at 32.08x. The 36-month beta value for AZN is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for AZN is $82.87, which is $19.5 above than the current price. The public float for AZN is 3.10B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of AZN on October 27, 2023 was 5.04M shares.

AZN) stock’s latest price update

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.25relation to previous closing price of 64.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-25 that Baby boomers: Love ‘em or hate ‘em, the juggernaut generation changes every aspect of life it steamrolls through. Now it’s doing the same to healthcare.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZN Trading at -5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.30. In addition, Astrazeneca plc ADR saw -6.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astrazeneca plc ADR stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 16.81, with 6.38 for asset returns.

Based on Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.