Assessing the Risk and Potential of Saia Inc.’s (SAIA) Stock

The stock of Saia Inc. (SAIA) has seen a -8.00% decrease in the past week, with a -12.38% drop in the past month, and a -16.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for SAIA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.11% for SAIA stock, with a simple moving average of 6.60% for the last 200 days.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SAIA is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SAIA is $463.29, which is $110.84 above the current market price. The public float for SAIA is 26.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.00% of that float. The average trading volume for SAIA on October 27, 2023 was 332.75K shares.

SAIA) stock’s latest price update

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA)’s stock price has decreased by -6.53 compared to its previous closing price of 377.09. However, the company has seen a -8.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Saia (SAIA) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.67 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SAIA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SAIA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $420 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAIA Trading at -13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIA fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $394.20. In addition, Saia Inc. saw 68.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIA starting from RAMU RAYMOND R, who sale 2,040 shares at the price of $421.75 back on Aug 07. After this action, RAMU RAYMOND R now owns 3,623 shares of Saia Inc., valued at $860,374 using the latest closing price.

SUGAR PATRICK D, the EVP Operations of Saia Inc., sale 2,771 shares at $426.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that SUGAR PATRICK D is holding 7,277 shares at $1,182,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.85 for the present operating margin

+16.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Saia Inc. stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 30.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.56. Equity return is now at value 21.34, with 15.33 for asset returns.

Based on Saia Inc. (SAIA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.91. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saia Inc. (SAIA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.