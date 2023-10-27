Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) has plunged by -0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 2.38, but the company has seen a -21.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that Arcutis will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on 11/3/2023 to report its third quarter financial results and provide a business update.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) by analysts is $30.00, which is $27.63 above the current market price. The public float for ARQT is 68.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.60% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ARQT was 1.66M shares.

ARQT’s Market Performance

ARQT’s stock has seen a -21.78% decrease for the week, with a -57.53% drop in the past month and a -78.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.46% for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.01% for ARQT’s stock, with a -77.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARQT Trading at -60.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -57.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT fell by -21.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc saw -83.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Frazier Life Sciences VIII, L., who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Oct 24. After this action, Frazier Life Sciences VIII, L. now owns 8,764,232 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Burnett Patrick, the of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, sale 1,605 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Burnett Patrick is holding 58,357 shares at $11,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8183.04 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -8449.76. The total capital return value is set at -76.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.22. Equity return is now at value -122.80, with -72.65 for asset returns.

Based on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.15. Total debt to assets is 45.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.