ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) has surged by 14.00 when compared to previous closing price of 87.99, but the company has seen a 6.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for ArcBest (ARCB) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARCB is 23.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCB on October 27, 2023 was 431.29K shares.

ARCB’s Market Performance

ARCB’s stock has seen a 6.13% increase for the week, with a -2.13% drop in the past month and a -13.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for ArcBest Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for ARCB stock, with a simple moving average of 4.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ARCB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARCB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $110 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCB Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCB rose by +7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.28. In addition, ArcBest Corp saw 43.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCB starting from Beasley John Matthew, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $104.98 back on Sep 14. After this action, Beasley John Matthew now owns 5,392 shares of ArcBest Corp, valued at $104,980 using the latest closing price.

MCELLIGOTT KATHLEEN D, the Director of ArcBest Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $110.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that MCELLIGOTT KATHLEEN D is holding 18,900 shares at $551,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+10.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcBest Corp stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 28.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.17. Equity return is now at value 16.23, with 7.84 for asset returns.

Based on ArcBest Corp (ARCB), the company’s capital structure generated 38.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.59. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ArcBest Corp (ARCB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.