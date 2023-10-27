Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Presto Automation Inc (PRST)

The 36-month beta value for PRST is also noteworthy at 2.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRST is $1.50, which is $0.24 above than the current price. The public float for PRST is 32.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of PRST on October 27, 2023 was 178.59K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

PRST) stock’s latest price update

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.35 in comparison to its previous close of 1.36, however, the company has experienced a -14.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-13 that Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Adam Rogers – Head of Investor Relations Xavier Casanova – Chief Executive Officer Stanley Mbugua – Chief Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Dobson – Chardan Capital Markets Michael Latimore – Northland Capital Markets Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Presto Automation Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

PRST’s Market Performance

PRST’s stock has fallen by -14.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -48.47% and a quarterly drop of -67.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.20% for Presto Automation Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.21% for PRST’s stock, with a -57.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRST Trading at -50.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares sank -47.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRST fell by -14.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5425. In addition, Presto Automation Inc saw -44.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRST starting from Mosher Dan, who sale 7,117 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Sep 25. After this action, Mosher Dan now owns 303,113 shares of Presto Automation Inc, valued at $20,070 using the latest closing price.

Casanova Xavier, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Presto Automation Inc, sale 17,825 shares at $3.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Casanova Xavier is holding 516,609 shares at $68,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-215.83 for the present operating margin

+1.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Presto Automation Inc stands at -131.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Presto Automation Inc (PRST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.