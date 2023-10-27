Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY)

The 36-month beta value for OTLY is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OTLY is $2.75, which is $2.27 above than the current price. The public float for OTLY is 552.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. The average trading volume of OTLY on October 27, 2023 was 4.01M shares.

OTLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) has jumped by 2.32 compared to previous close of 0.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-10-20 that The last decade was a boom period for technology startups, with some analysts comparing it with the dot com bubble. Buoyed by low-interest rates, venture capital firms invested in thousands of companies.

OTLY’s Market Performance

OTLY’s stock has fallen by -12.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -45.45% and a quarterly drop of -69.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.38% for Oatly Group AB ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.23% for OTLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -73.43% for the last 200 days.

OTLY Trading at -48.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares sank -46.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY fell by -12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6388. In addition, Oatly Group AB ADR saw -72.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB ADR stands at -54.35. The total capital return value is set at -29.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.90. Equity return is now at value -50.28, with -27.72 for asset returns.

Based on Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.09. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.