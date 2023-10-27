Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) is above average at 15.08x. The 36-month beta value for LPLA is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LPLA is $268.75, which is $47.43 above than the current price. The public float for LPLA is 75.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume of LPLA on October 27, 2023 was 535.86K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

LPLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) has increased by 0.21 when compared to last closing price of 221.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Dan Arnold – President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Audette – Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Operations Conference Call Participants Steven Chubak – Wolfe Research Devin Ryan – JMP Securities Ben Budish – Barclays Dan Fannon – Jefferies Michael Cyprys – Morgan Stanley Kyle Voigt – KBW Operator Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Joining the call today are our President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Arnold; and Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Operations, Matt Audette. Dan and Matt will offer introductory remarks, and then the call will be opened for questions.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) has experienced a 0.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.89% drop in the past month, and a -3.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for LPLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.40% for LPLA’s stock, with a 0.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $275 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPLA Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.48. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc saw 2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Arnold Dan H., who sale 353 shares at the price of $250.03 back on Sep 20. After this action, Arnold Dan H. now owns 145,884 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, valued at $88,261 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Dan H., the President & CEO of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, sale 175 shares at $250.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Arnold Dan H. is holding 145,884 shares at $43,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.39 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 25.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 57.10, with 12.18 for asset returns.

Based on LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA), the company’s capital structure generated 136.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.63. Total debt to assets is 30.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.