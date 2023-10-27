Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kidpik Corp (PIK)

The 36-month beta value for PIK is also noteworthy at 3.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PIK is $3.00, which is $2.36 above than the current price. The public float for PIK is 0.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.07% of that float. The average trading volume of PIK on October 27, 2023 was 288.15K shares.

PIK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) has increased by 15.36 when compared to last closing price of 0.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-11 that NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Aug 15, 2023. Management will subsequently host a conference call that day at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time).

PIK’s Market Performance

Kidpik Corp (PIK) has experienced a 8.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.25% drop in the past month, and a 6.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.93% for PIK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.65% for PIK’s stock, with a -8.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PIK Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK rose by +8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6229. In addition, Kidpik Corp saw -8.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.48 for the present operating margin

+27.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kidpik Corp stands at -46.21. The total capital return value is set at -51.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.02. Equity return is now at value -92.74, with -52.63 for asset returns.

Based on Kidpik Corp (PIK), the company’s capital structure generated 40.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.86. Total debt to assets is 21.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Kidpik Corp (PIK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.