Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hyperfine Inc (HYPR)

The 36-month beta value for HYPR is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HYPR is $2.97, which is $1.75 above than the current price. The public float for HYPR is 47.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume of HYPR on October 27, 2023 was 148.84K shares.

HYPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) has dropped by -28.65 compared to previous close of 1.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -34.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Hyperfine’s (HYPR) updated Swoop software is expected to make brain imaging more accessible and clinically relevant.

HYPR’s Market Performance

Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) has seen a -34.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -39.90% decline in the past month and a -58.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.13% for HYPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.30% for HYPR’s stock, with a -30.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYPR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HYPR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HYPR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.40 based on the research report published on August 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HYPR Trading at -39.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.43%, as shares sank -39.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYPR fell by -34.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8460. In addition, Hyperfine Inc saw 45.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYPR starting from TEISSEYRE THOMAS, who sale 2,785 shares at the price of $2.26 back on Aug 16. After this action, TEISSEYRE THOMAS now owns 102,411 shares of Hyperfine Inc, valued at $6,294 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Khan, the CMO and Chief Strategy Officer of Hyperfine Inc, sale 1,729 shares at $2.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Siddiqui Khan is holding 76,981 shares at $3,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1068.27 for the present operating margin

+13.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyperfine Inc stands at -1073.73. The total capital return value is set at -46.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.21. Equity return is now at value -38.63, with -35.75 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.