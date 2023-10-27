Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) is above average at 9.18x. The 36-month beta value for GPK is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GPK is $28.55, which is $7.61 above than the current price. The public float for GPK is 303.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume of GPK on October 27, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

GPK) stock’s latest price update

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK)’s stock price has soared by 1.45 in relation to previous closing price of 20.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that In the most recent trading session, Graphic Packaging (GPK) closed at $20.37, indicating a +0.99% shift from the previous trading day.

GPK’s Market Performance

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) has seen a 0.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.51% decline in the past month and a -13.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for GPK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.67% for GPK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GPK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for GPK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPK Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.23. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Co saw -5.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Scherger Stephen R., who sale 160,492 shares at the price of $25.81 back on May 09. After this action, Scherger Stephen R. now owns 427,548 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co, valued at $4,142,299 using the latest closing price.

Yost Joseph P, the EVP & President, International of Graphic Packaging Holding Co, sale 60,000 shares at $23.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Yost Joseph P is holding 209,250 shares at $1,439,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.00 for the present operating margin

+19.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Co stands at +5.53. The total capital return value is set at 13.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.90. Equity return is now at value 32.54, with 6.68 for asset returns.

Based on Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK), the company’s capital structure generated 256.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.92. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 250.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.