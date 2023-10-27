Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) is above average at 18.29x. The 36-month beta value for GFI is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GFI is $13.78, which is $0.16 above than the current price. The public float for GFI is 893.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of GFI on October 27, 2023 was 4.53M shares.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has jumped by 1.26 compared to previous close of 13.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-20 that Since October 5, gold prices have been doing what they tend to do: Rise amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties. That’s why so many investors consider gold either a safe haven or a hedge against falling stock prices.

GFI’s Market Performance

GFI’s stock has fallen by -3.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.04% and a quarterly drop of -11.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Gold Fields Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.13% for GFI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.36% for the last 200 days.

GFI Trading at 10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +25.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.73. In addition, Gold Fields Ltd ADR saw 31.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Ltd ADR stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 15.74, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.