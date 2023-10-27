Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Camber Energy Inc (CEI)

The 36-month beta value for CEI is also noteworthy at -1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CEI is $39062500.00, which is $0.66 above than the current price. The public float for CEI is 103.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.84% of that float. The average trading volume of CEI on October 27, 2023 was 6.65M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

CEI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) has increased by 0.15 when compared to last closing price of 0.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-10-04 that The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI’s stock has fallen by -29.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 37.10% and a quarterly drop of -56.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.45% for Camber Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for CEI’s stock, with a -68.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CEI Trading at -6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.26%, as shares surge +50.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -29.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3528. In addition, Camber Energy Inc saw -83.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-733.79 for the present operating margin

+68.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc stands at -18039.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 148.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Camber Energy Inc (CEI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.