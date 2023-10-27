Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) is above average at 5.80x. The 36-month beta value for SAN is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SAN is $5.21, which is $1.56 above than the current price. The public float for SAN is 15.94B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of SAN on October 27, 2023 was 3.33M shares.

SAN) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.11 in comparison to its previous close of 3.61, Reuters reported 2023-10-25 that Santander may consider looking into acquiring a mortgage portfolio from Metro if the British bank decides to put it up for sale, the Spanish bank’s Chief Executive Officer Hector Grisi said on Wednesday.

SAN’s Market Performance

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.55% rise in the past month, and a -9.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for SAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.11% for SAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

SAN Trading at -1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. ADR saw 23.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. ADR stands at +10.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 561.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 28.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 346.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.