Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS)

The 36-month beta value for ABOS is also noteworthy at -0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABOS is $16.00, which is $13.18 above than the current price. The public float for ABOS is 44.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.62% of that float. The average trading volume of ABOS on October 27, 2023 was 419.35K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ABOS) stock’s latest price update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.42 compared to its previous closing price of 3.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today announced that it will present deeper insights and new exploratory findings from its Phase 1 INTERCEPT-AD trial evaluating ACU193, the first clinical-stage AβO-directed antibody therapy for early AD, at the 16th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference taking place in Boston and online from October 24-27, 2023. INTERCEPT-AD was selected to be featured in a symposium on Friday, October 27, and data from exploratory analyses of the Phase 1 trial will also be shared in two in-person and two virtual poster presentations.

ABOS’s Market Performance

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) has seen a -18.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.37% decline in the past month and a -61.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for ABOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.85% for ABOS’s stock, with a -46.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABOS Trading at -42.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -30.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS fell by -16.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -47.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABOS starting from Ives Jeffrey L., who sale 41,949 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Aug 17. After this action, Ives Jeffrey L. now owns 0 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $272,334 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 5,161,290 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 13,043,179 shares at $39,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

The total capital return value is set at -21.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.71. Equity return is now at value -24.77, with -23.90 for asset returns.

Based on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.