Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has increased by 0.67 when compared to last closing price of 159.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-25 that Texas Instruments just sent a grim warning about the state of the semiconductor industry, and stocks across the sector are feeling the impact.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is $200.79, which is $39.93 above the current market price. The public float for ADI is 496.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADI on October 27, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stock saw a decrease of -4.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.92% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.14% for ADI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $190 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADI Trading at -8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI fell by -4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.60. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw -1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from ROCHE VINCENT, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $182.60 back on Sep 01. After this action, ROCHE VINCENT now owns 70,713 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,826,000 using the latest closing price.

ROCHE VINCENT, the Chair & CEO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $197.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that ROCHE VINCENT is holding 70,713 shares at $1,976,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.37 for the present operating margin

+54.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +22.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 10.35, with 7.53 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.99. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.