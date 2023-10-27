An In-Depth Look at Regis Corp.’s (RGS) Stock Performance

In the past week, RGS stock has gone up by 9.18%, with a monthly decline of -18.28% and a quarterly plunge of -56.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.84% for Regis Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.65% for RGS’s stock, with a -48.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for RGS is also noteworthy at 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RGS is $2.00, which is $1.42 above than the current price. The public float for RGS is 40.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume of RGS on October 27, 2023 was 133.29K shares.

RGS) stock’s latest price update

Regis Corp. (NYSE: RGS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-25 that MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Headline of release should read: Regis to Issue First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on November 1, 2023 (instead of Regis to Issue First Quarter 2023 Results on November 1, 2023) The updated release reads: REGIS TO ISSUE FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2024 RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 1, 2023 Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, will issue financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the market opens on November 1, 2023.

RGS Trading at -30.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares sank -16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS rose by +9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6090. In addition, Regis Corp. saw -52.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.74 for the present operating margin

+24.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corp. stands at -4.86. Equity return is now at value -1068.15, with -1.38 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Regis Corp. (RGS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.