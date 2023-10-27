An In-Depth Look at EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s (EH) Stock Performance

The stock of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has gone down by -22.48% for the week, with a -19.82% drop in the past month and a -16.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.21% for EH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.85% for EH stock, with a simple moving average of 0.42% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EH is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for EH is $222.79, which is $16.27 above the current price. The public float for EH is 40.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EH on October 27, 2023 was 906.34K shares.

EH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) has decreased by -3.95 when compared to last closing price of 14.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -22.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-19 that The segment’s leader wasn’t exactly leading that day. Investors traded out of EV titles following Tesla’s dispiriting results.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $30.50 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EH Trading at -20.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares sank -18.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH fell by -22.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.38. In addition, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR saw 65.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -740.62. The total capital return value is set at -79.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.98. Equity return is now at value -208.34, with -76.42 for asset returns.

Based on EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH), the company’s capital structure generated 161.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.69. Total debt to assets is 37.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 74.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.