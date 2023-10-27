Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD)’s stock price has increased by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 10.80. However, the company has seen a 5.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Amicus (FOLD) receives approval for Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa) + Opfolda (miglustat) from the FDA to treat the adult late-onset Pompe disease.

, and the 36-month beta value for FOLD is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FOLD is $17.50, which is $6.64 above the current market price. The public float for FOLD is 276.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.13% of that float. The average trading volume for FOLD on October 27, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

FOLD’s Market Performance

The stock of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) has seen a 5.54% increase in the past week, with a -15.68% drop in the past month, and a -19.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for FOLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for FOLD’s stock, with a -11.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOLD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FOLD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FOLD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on September 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FOLD Trading at -9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOLD rose by +5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.85. In addition, Amicus Therapeutics Inc saw -11.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOLD starting from Crowley John F, who sale 6,044 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Oct 16. After this action, Crowley John F now owns 901,921 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc, valued at $63,449 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Bradley L, the President & CEO of Amicus Therapeutics Inc, sale 11,700 shares at $11.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Campbell Bradley L is holding 792,161 shares at $131,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.09 for the present operating margin

+86.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amicus Therapeutics Inc stands at -71.85. The total capital return value is set at -30.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.21. Equity return is now at value -130.04, with -24.21 for asset returns.

Based on Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 367.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 62.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.